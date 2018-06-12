Donald Trump is destroying America’s democracy

He lies or misrepresents facts, blames others for his mistakes and then denies he ever said or did those things.

It is said that we get the government we deserve. If so, what have we done to get the incompetent who now holds the office of presidency once occupied by Lincoln, Roosevelt, Eisenhower and so many others?

This man, who had five draft deferments, seems to have no hesitation in threatening to use our military without considering the results or consequences. He took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution but demeans and degrades those who use their First Amendment rights of freedom of the press or speech. He has no regard for the rule of law and thinks he can disregard any law he doesn’t like.

He has alienated our allies, strengthened our enemies and weakened national security. He lies or misrepresents facts, blames others for his mistakes and then denies he ever said or did those things. His administration appointees are weakening or destroying the hard work done in the past to protect the public health and welfare. All the while he is using his office to enrich himself and his family.

Members of Congress, meanwhile, sit quietly by, refusing to use their power to restrain the executive branch. This president is not making America great. He is ruining our democracy.