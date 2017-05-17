Donald Trump, James Comey, excuses and timing

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It is true that “we hear what we want to hear.” Therefore, I understand why Marlene Drozd stated what she did in her recent letter about Donald Trump and James Comey.

However, she misses the point. As an unbiased observer, I don’t care one way or another that Mr. Comey was fired. But it is the timing, the excuses, the various “spin” stories associated with the president’s action. Can we really believe what we are told? Ms. Drozd’s comment about “obstruction of the government by the Democrats” is a strong statement considering what the Republicans did during the past administration.

Let’s face it: This administration is bent on undoing anything of value that had been accomplished previously. Read the newspaper — including all the “little articles.” Just recently, I saw that the “healthier” school lunch regulations are being discarded. Why? Do we not care about the well being of our (mostly overweight) children?