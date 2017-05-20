Donald Trump scrutiny is way over the top

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

I don’t know about the rest of your readers, but I can tell you that I am sick to death of reading and hearing pundits discussing, criticizing and rehashing every single move and alleged action of the president.

For my part, I am turning off the endless whining of the Democrats and the liberal commentators. I’m limiting my news intake to the local parade of car crashes, murders, sex crimes and weather.

When I hire a contractor to fix my washer or air conditioner, I leave it to the worker and expect the work to be carried out in a professional manner. I don’t stand over them and criticize their every move.

Same with the president. We hired him to do some specific things. We can always fire him and find someone else; until then let’s let him do his job.