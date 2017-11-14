Donald Trump will be GOP’s downfall, after all

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Over the past year, the American people have relearned how horrible it is when Republicans control all branches of government. The sweeping victories by Democrats in last week’s elections around the country demonstrate that.

During the presidential campaign, I repeated over and over that Donald Trump would be the gift to Democrats who keeps on giving. I was sure that Americans would never elect someone who is so obviously unqualified, disgusting and horrible in almost every way. I was confident that Mr. Trump could not possibly win. When he did, I wondered how I could have been so wrong, wrong, wrong.

Or was I?

If Hillary Clinton had become president, she would have had to deal with a Republican Congress. As they did with Obama, the Republicans would have made it their mission to obstruct her at every opportunity. The country would have faced another four or eight years of gridlock.

But instead, with Mr. Trump’s election and all branches of the U.S. government controlled by Republicans, the election of Democrats is now inevitable. Because Mr. Trump is incapable of changing his spots, Americans will be even more unhappy with him as time goes on. Democrats will win by landslides in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

It turns out I was right all along. Mr. Trump really is the gift to Democrats who keeps on giving.