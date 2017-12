Robert Mueller. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In his Dec. 18 letter, Richard L. Strickland writes that Donald Trump’s “fortunes all rise or fall on the basis of the results of the special investigation.”

Wrong.

Mr. Trump’s fortunes will rise or fall on the performance of the U.S. economy. It is the fate of Hillary Clinton and her cronies that will be determined by Bob Mueller’s investigation.