Donald Trump’s military parade proposal is a wonderful idea

I found it quite amusing when I read Jerry Gordon’s recent letter about how having a military parade will make us resemble Nazi Germany.

I am curious if Mr. Gordon has been watching all of the anti-Trump protests over the past year and noticed how they use the old tactics of violence and intimidation that were used also by the Nazi Brown Shirts. Or how they use the old “if you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth” doctrine espoused by none other than Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister.

It seems to me that some in this country, by their actions, already act as if they were in Nazi Germany. And it’s not the people who believe a military parade just might — just might — be a wonderful way to honor those who put their lives on the line every day to allow people such as Mr. Gordon the ability to voice his opinion.

Speaking as a Marine veteran, I would love seeing that parade.