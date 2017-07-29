Donald Trump’s speech to the Boy Scouts was disgraceful

When is this toddler ever going to grow up and treat people respectfully?

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

What a sad experience it must have been for the Boy Scouts to listen to Donald Trump blast and condemn people. The appearance seems to have been more about him than what the Boy Scouts have done to improve the lives of all Americans who proudly wear the scout uniform.

To attack his partners in Congress who do not agree with him in front of teenage scouts is disgraceful.

