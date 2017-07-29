ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Donald Trump’s speech to the Boy Scouts was disgraceful

Kent Ririe Las Vegas
July 28, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

What a sad experience it must have been for the Boy Scouts to listen to Donald Trump blast and condemn people. The appearance seems to have been more about him than what the Boy Scouts have done to improve the lives of all Americans who proudly wear the scout uniform.

To attack his partners in Congress who do not agree with him in front of teenage scouts is disgraceful.

When is this toddler ever going to grow up and treat people respectfully? I doubt he is capable of civility. A den of thieves never changes.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like