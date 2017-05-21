Don’t blame pit bulls, blame the owners

In response to Paul Harasim’s Tuesday column about pit bulls:

When my granddaughter was born and she came home with her mom from the hospital, I put her on the couch and called Bobo, our red-nose pit bull of 93 pounds. He checked her out from bottom to top, gave her a giant lick over the face and sat down in front of her. From that day on, he protected her. When she grew older, she sat on him like on a horse. She painted his nails, put lipstick on him and he let her do anything she wanted.

If Mr. Harasim would have researched his subject a little bit, he would have found out that pit bulls are excellent with children. The unfortunate incidents lately and previously are most likely due to the owner. Any dog is exactly that what the owner wants him to be. Mr. Harasim’s statistics about pit bulls protecting drugs and so on are correct. But who trained them to do so?

We have now another pit bull named Beau, and he has no mean bone in him.