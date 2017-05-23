Don’t try to deflect discussion from Donald Trump’s problems

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Wayne Allyn Root’s Thursday column about Obamacare was a joke. He seems to think Americans should be more concerned about the economy right now. Actually, Americans should be more concerned about the fact that the president of the United States may have colluded with Russia to win the election and is now obstructing justice by firing James Comey for investigating this possible collusion.

But I understand. It must be hard for Mr. Root to see his hero in such a downward spiral.

As for the economy “melting,” as he writes, I thought the economy was booming now that Donald Trump is president. Isn’t that what he has been saying since he got sworn in? Did I miss something?

As for Obamacare being a disaster, blame that on the insurance companies and the health-care providers themselves. Health care should not be about profits — at least not disgustingly huge ones. It should be about helping and healing everyone, not just people who can afford it.

We all know that single-payer health care is on its way. Donald Trump realizes this and acknowledged as much when he told the Australian prime minister that they have better health care than we do. All I can say is, it’s about time our country realizes this and embraces it as the only way to fix the problem.