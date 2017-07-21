Double-dipper — and proud of it

Unless you want unqualified teachers in these areas, you better quit your criticisms of people who are doing those jobs

I was a double-dipper for the Clark County School District, and I am proud to say so.

After teaching mathematics for 32 years, I was going to retire. But I was literally begged to stay longer, partially by the lure of double-dipping. I stayed another three years, as much for the students as for the extra income.

There are certain areas in education that lack sufficient qualified teachers thanks to overcrowded classrooms, low pay and overwhelming accountability requirements. The school district finds it difficult to place qualified teachers in those classrooms. Math, science and special-education teachers are in very short supply. Double-dipping allowances keep some of those teachers in the classroom longer than they would normally stay.

So unless you want unqualified teachers in these areas, you better quit your criticisms of people who are doing those jobs — jobs for which they have been highly trained and are highly qualified to do.