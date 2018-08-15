Dummies for Donald Trump?

This is reminiscent of the “basket of deplorables” comment by Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In response to Timothy Welch’s Aug. 8 letter criticizing Donald Trump and his supporters:

I respect Mr. Welch’s views and his right to express them. But I completely disagree with what he tries to imply. He said Mr. Trump’s primary voter base and his committed supporters tend to be “less educated” according to what he claims are “very reliable polls.” Just where did these polls come from? And what made them very reliable?

This is reminiscent of the “basket of deplorables” comment by Hillary Clinton. Perhaps Hillary is the “very reliable poll” Mr Welch is talking about.

When people claim they’re “smart,” that’s fine with me. But if they tell me I’m dumb, that’s completely unacceptable.