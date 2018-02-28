Electronic devices and the rising American traffic fatality numbers

Safety should never take a backseat to connectivity.

In 2017, 40,100 lives were lost on U.S. roads, according to motor vehicle fatality estimates released last month from the National Safety Council.

To save lives, the council continues to urge motorists to take a variety of actions. These include buckling up, designating a sober driver, adhering to posted speed limits and avoiding distractions while driving.

We were thrilled to read the editorial “Distracted driving” (Feb. 19 Review-Journal). It highlighted the number of roadway fatalities corresponding to the dependence Americans have on cellphones and in-vehicle communication devices.

Talking about an increase in motor vehicle deaths without talking about distracted driving is akin to repaving a highway without filling in the potholes. We are grateful to see your leadership on this public safety issue.

Safety should never take a back seat to connectivity.