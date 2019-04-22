In response to your Tuesday editorial on HOV lanes: Keep electing those Democrats. They have all the great ideas. In case any of you do not “get it,” this is sarcasm.
Environmental dogma
Blame Democrats for HOV lanes.
April 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
