Letters

Environmental dogma

Jim Kastner Las Vegas
April 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Tuesday editorial on HOV lanes: Keep electing those Democrats. They have all the great ideas. In case any of you do not “get it,” this is sarcasm.

