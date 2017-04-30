Feds have poisoned Nevada and Yucca Mountain is on the way

Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

Regarding Ben Botkin’s April 22 report of the Nevada Assembly’s “Dump Yucca Mountain plan” and previous Review-Journal articles concerning the Yucca Mountain repository:

Since World War II the U.S. government and our military has been poisoning Nevada. Some examples include: gunnery ranges filled with so much lead and depleted uranium that plants are deformed; open pit burning of toxic materials where flying birds have died before hitting the ground; rocket fuel leaching into Lake Mead causing fish to mutate; and above and underground firing of atomic and hydrogen bombs bringing nuclear particle radiation to all downwinders, up through Canada and onto the polar ice cap.

After closing the Nevada Test Site the U.S. government drilled wells surrounding the test area to monitor water aquifers for radioactive pollution. Recently the Air Force began proceedings to withdraw public lands for the expansion of weapon ranges it claims are needed to effectively test new weapons. It is really a coincidence that these new ranges include the water wells?

A problem with Yucca Mountain was the securing of usable water. I believe the Air Force has solved that problem, thus making the opening of the repository a done deal. So how do you and I force the federal government to pay a serious annual tax free compensation to each Nevada citizen?