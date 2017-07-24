Finding money for essentials such as health insurance is a matter of priorities

People spend money on needless things. You would be surprised on how much you can save if you ask yourself: Do I want it or do I need it?

In response to Robert Bencivenga’s July 17 letter criticizing Review-Journal columnist Wayne Ally Root:

Mr. Bencivenga took issue with Mr. Root’s contention that someone shouldn’t have a problem with paying $200 a month for health insurance and having a $10,000 deductible. Well, my husband and I paid $800 a month and $10,000 in network and $20,000 out of network for many years until we received Medicare. No, we didn’t like paying for it, but we didn’t complain.

People have no self respect or pride in themselves anymore. They don’t take responsibility.

Do you realize that if you buy a small, high-end coffee every day, at the end of the year you’ve spent more than $2,000?

People spend money on needless things. You would be surprised on how much you can save if you ask yourself: Do I want it or do I need it? Stop asking the government to bail you out and take some pride in yourself.

Or do you want to have your coffee and drink it too?