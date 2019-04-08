Get serious about nuke waste storage

The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel is seen Thursday, April 9, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

The Government Accountability Office reports there is in excess of 90,000 metric tons of nuclear waste located in dozens of states. That is highly potent fuel no longer efficient at generating power. As in all difficult government decisions, the storage conundrum is continually kicked down the road. This indecision is a disservice to our nation and is fraught with potential disaster. Rather than generating fear, let’s start emphasizing reasonable proposals on safe storage.