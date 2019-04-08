MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Letters

Get serious about nuke waste storage

Tom Hoover Las Vegas
April 7, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Government Accountability Office reports there is in excess of 90,000 metric tons of nuclear waste located in dozens of states. That is highly potent fuel no longer efficient at generating power. As in all difficult government decisions, the storage conundrum is continually kicked down the road. This indecision is a disservice to our nation and is fraught with potential disaster. Rather than generating fear, let’s start emphasizing reasonable proposals on safe storage.

