Given our divisions, shooting was bound to happen

James Hodgkinson, the suspect in the Wednesday, June 14, 2017, Washington D.C. shooting. Derik Holtmann/Belleville News-Democrat via AP

A D-list comic and former CNN New Year’s host offers our president’s bloodied head on social media. A taxpayer funded acting group in New York City receives standing ovations for a play depicting a Caesar-like assassination of the leader of the free world.

Is it any wonder reality wasn’t too far behind? Just a cursory examination of social media hinted that this was bound to happen.

This maniac who shot up a baseball field full of congressman could have been a fawning guest on “The View” when Whoopi Goldberg equated Christians to the Taliban. He could no doubt be an accomplished addition to any one-sided Trump-hating political panel with Wolf Blitzer, Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell, etc.

The First Amendment was first for a reason. But to this date no one can scream fire in a theater.

My fear is that in our theater this is not the first match struck — and won’t be the last.