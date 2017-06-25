Gov. Brian Sandoval did the right thing by vetoing minimum wage hike

Creators.com

Eddie Vogt’s recent letter about the winners and the losers at the Legislature is incorrect. In addition to the winners he mentioned, (primarily fast-food restaurants), he left out all Nevadans who will benefit from our governor’s decision not to raise the minimum wage.

The thousand of low-wage earners who he thinks are the big losers are actually winners because they get to keep their jobs. They haven’t lost a thing nor would they have gained anything if the governor had agreed to a higher minimum wage. Everyone’s buying power, including the low-wage earners, would have decreased.

I congratulate Gov. Brian Sandoval’s wise decision in this matter. Obviously he did his homework.