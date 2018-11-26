Letters

Harry Reid airport?

Darlene Nix Henderson
November 25, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Wow. Steve Sisolak is not in office yet, but he’s already putting forth the payoffs. He wants to rename McCarran International Airport after Harry Reid. Mr. Sisolak suggests that the late Sen. Pat McCarran was a racist. But I seem to recall a remark that Harry Reid made about Barack Obama when he first announced he was running for president. Is this an example of the old double standard under which Democrats turn a blind eye to their own?

Believe it or not, not all Nevadans are fans of Harry Reid.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like