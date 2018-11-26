Harry Reid airport?

Harry Reid. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Wow. Steve Sisolak is not in office yet, but he’s already putting forth the payoffs. He wants to rename McCarran International Airport after Harry Reid. Mr. Sisolak suggests that the late Sen. Pat McCarran was a racist. But I seem to recall a remark that Harry Reid made about Barack Obama when he first announced he was running for president. Is this an example of the old double standard under which Democrats turn a blind eye to their own?

Believe it or not, not all Nevadans are fans of Harry Reid.