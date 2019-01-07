Harry Reid’s glaring double standard

Harry Reid. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I had to chuckle when I read Harry Reid’s comments on President Donald Trump. Former Sen. Reid made much of the fact that, in his opinion, Mr. Trump is a liar and a cheater. Fair enough.

However, and I could be wrong, I do not remember any comments from the senator about lying and cheating William Jefferson “I did not have sex with that woman” Clinton. Or about lying Barack Obama who assured us that, “If you like you health care plan, you’ll be able to keep your health care plan.”

And one more thing about Harry Reid. He lied about Mitt Romney. And what was his comment regarding his lie? “He didn’t win, did he?” As far as I’m concerned, Harry Reid is a disgrace.