High-density develpment near Red Rock is a bad idea

Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Regarding your May 3 editorial “Red Rock development a matter of property rights”:

I think it fair to characterize Jim Rhodes as a sophisticated real estate developer who surely knows how to conduct due diligence. What Mr. Rhodes bought was land zoned for rural-open use, which means one residence per two acres, or 1,000 homes spread out across his 2,000 acres on Blue Diamond Hill.

But he has no right to anything more, certainly not 5,000 residential units and an as-yet-unspecified square footage of commercial buildings that he asked for.

This kind of high-density residential and commercial development is incompatible with our Comprehensive Plan and zoning regulations, and inappropriate in such close proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. It is no wonder the Planning Commission unanimously denied Mr. Rhodes’ project.

The county commissioners who voted to approve Mr. Rhodes’ plan have thrown our zoning and planning rules out the window with no more justification than one private developer asked them to do so. They also ignored the community’s broad opposition and the public’s stake in protecting Red Rock Canyon — a natural treasure that contributes greatly to local residents’ quality of life and draws visitors from literally around the world.