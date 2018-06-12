Letters

HIgher local water rates mean less usage by Las Vegas residents

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
June 11, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

A couple of letters to the editor have raised concerns about water in the wake of Clark County’s recent proposal to acquire more federal land for development. The answer is easy to see.

Just compare a recent water bill to one from last year. I found that I used less water this year, but my payments were close to double that of a year ago. So, as I see it, the Las Vegas Valley Water District has raised rates hoping that people will use less water so as to be able to supply all these new homes.

I guess the Clark County Commission will do just about anything to be able to collect more taxes. Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead. I’m glad I’m old, because I don’t want to be around when the water runs out.

