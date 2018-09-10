Home prices and the value of a big backyard

In response to Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani’s idea of increasing the size of new home backyards (“Builders bash bigger-backyard plan,” Tuesday Review-Journal), I live in an older part of town where my backyard would meet the larger standards. But in my area, the value of homes and property is under the median price of a new single-family home.

In response to Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani’s idea of increasing the size of new home backyards (“Builders bash bigger-backyard plan,” Tuesday Review-Journal), I live in an older part of town where my backyard would meet the larger standards. But in my area, the value of homes and property is under the median price of a new single-family home.

So the individuals who are poo-pooping this idea are not speaking a language we in Charleston Heights understand. The price of land is relative. The price of a home depends on the greed of all those involved in setting the price. Apparently, there is not enough money to be made in our older neighborhoods, so our property and homes must be devalued.