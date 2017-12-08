How can Clark County School District’s funding problems be so acute?

I think that maybe she should start watching what the state is giving away to these big corporations.

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I just read two articles in the Friday Review-Journal about the Clark County School District. I can’t believe that our school district is in such trouble with underfunding.

Maybe Gov. Brian Sandoval shouldn’t have given all the tax breaks to Tesla and other companies.

The headline on one article reads, “School district eliminates school associate superintendent position.” It quotes former first lady Sandy Miller, “We advertise ourselves as a free place to live. Nobody pays taxes, and this is the result, what happens when people don’t have a responsibility to support our schools, to support our social services, to support our health department.”

I think that maybe she should start watching what the state is giving away to these big corporations. Maybe Mrs. Miller has never looked at her property tax statement. I own three properties in Nevada and am retired with no children in school. But I still pay school taxes.

Then there’s the second article, “CCSD superintendent search firm hired.” What in the world is the school district’s human resources office for? You mean to tell me that they are not capable of looking for a superintendent? Maybe they need an new HR director. Or maybe they should eliminate that position.

Now the district is going to spend more than $43,250 in search for a new superintendent. Money well-spent? I don’t think so. Maybe we should start looking at what we are giving away — the Raiders stadium, Amazon distribution center, Tesla, etc.

I will always vote against raising taxes, because I am now on a fixed income. And, as we all know, Social Security pays a lot and gives cost-of-living raises every year.