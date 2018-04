Can you imagine being paid for a job until it ends, and you have sole control over when it ends?

Robert Mueller. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

How much is Robert Mueller and his staff being paid for their investigation? How large is the staff? Are they paid per diem, biweekly, monthly? Do they voucher meals and hotel rooms?

Moreover, can you imagine being paid for a job until it ends, and you have sole control over when it ends? It would never end! Just wondering.