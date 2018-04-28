Letters

In praise of Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
April 27, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Many criticize Wayne Allyn Root, but I find his articles refreshing and very informative. He tells it as it is. Unfortunately, liberals don’t like it, and they continue trying to discredit President Donald Trump, who is keeping his promises — including making America great again. The economy is at its greatest height in decades and many liberals are enjoying the benefits, especially when they see their financial portfolio rise by 20 percent or more.

I’m just glad that the Review Journal allows all sides to tell their story.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like