In praise of Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Many criticize Wayne Allyn Root, but I find his articles refreshing and very informative. He tells it as it is. Unfortunately, liberals don’t like it, and they continue trying to discredit President Donald Trump, who is keeping his promises — including making America great again. The economy is at its greatest height in decades and many liberals are enjoying the benefits, especially when they see their financial portfolio rise by 20 percent or more.

I’m just glad that the Review Journal allows all sides to tell their story.