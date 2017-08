The use of the term in the headline implies that coverage is not available.

The subtitle on the Tuesday Review-Journal’s lead article — “Decision will cost 31,496 Nevadans their health coverage” — leaves a misleading impression. While the article correctly uses the terms “impacts” and “affects,” the use of the term “cost” in the headline implies that coverage is not available.

Coverage is available. All those people in the counties with only a single exchange provider that are impacted by Anthem can go out and buy insurance, just not through an Obamacare exchange.