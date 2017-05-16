It’s all in the packaging when it comes to politics

James Comey. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Since the firing of FBI Director James Comey, many are confused. Even Pavlov’s dogs in the audience on Stephen Colbert ’s show needed correcting when they applauded after the host announced the firing. They then turned 180 degrees and began booing the news.

Granted, those on the right are also guilty of flip-flopping on this same issue.

I find it funny, but also very serious, that we’ve let all those in power — the media, Hollywood personalities and those behind the scenes with money and power — divide us by economic statistics, race, sex, age, geographic location, religion and anything else they can find to drive the wedge deeper.

I don’t believe our current president is as convincing and skilled a liar as previous presidents, including the last one. We, as a nation, don’t even realize how badly we’re being influenced by the advertising industry in politics. It’s all in the packaging, even though the content is still the same garbage.