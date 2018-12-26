It’s business as usual in Washington

Once again, an election has produced no change in the congressional lyrics “nothing really matters to me (us).” There is not, has not been and will not be any action on universal health care, immigration reform, a realistic budget without deficit spending, reducing the national debt, protecting individual rights as guaranteed by the Constitution, entitlement reforms or an equitable taxation system.

As always, there is no political will or desire to address any significant issue. Our elected officials are either weak, fraudulent, ignorant, vainglorious, power seeking and out of touch, or they are seeking their 15 minutes of fame.

No matter the money spent to elect a candidate or how sweet the rhetoric and alluring the promises, Congress sings the same old tune. Civics and political science classes should continue to teach the three branches of government: inept, incompetent and incapable.