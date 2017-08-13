ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

It’s ridiculous for the Clark County School District to make potential volunteers pay for their efforts

Joanne Schwartz Las Vegas
August 12, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Just when I thought things couldn’t get more ridiculous, the Clark County School District wants volunteers to pay $60 for their own fingerprinting and, I would assume, more for TB testing, too (“Volunteering in schools to come at a cost,” Wednesday Review-Journal). Perhaps district officials could send a few less highly paid professionals to the Philippines on recruitment missions and pay the fees for the volunteers.

My husband volunteered for 10 years in the schools and worked almost every day with no recognition. When I was forced out of my job during the cutbacks of the recession years (after an exemplary career of 32 years in special education, by the way) I called to ask about substitute teaching. The response was that I should get online and apply, which included new fingerprints, new TB testing and new transcripts — just to substitute.

Who is making these crazy decisions? It would be a bargain for the district to pay $60 per person for people who want to help our kids. In a given day, a volunteer may be thee only person to spend quality time with some students. Shame on the district.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like