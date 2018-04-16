Jacky Rosen should be cautious about cozying up to Jane Fonda

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rep. Jacky Rosen wants to be a U.S. senator from Nevada. So I have a question regarding one of her fundraisers.

It has been reported that the mayor of Los Angeles hosted a fundraiser for Rep. Rosen in California. Among the guests was “Hanoi” Jane Fonda. Some have wondered whether Rep. Rosen wants to represent Nevada or whether she’ll be California’s third liberal senator.

During the Vietnam War, Jane Fonda was considered by many veterans to be a traitor to this country. Now we have a person who wants to represent Nevada socializing with the likes of Ms. Fonda.

As a Vietnam veteran, I certainly won’t be voting for Jacky Rosen. I hope other Vietnam veterans feel the same way.