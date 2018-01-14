Judge Gloria Navarro deserves cheers for her decision in Cliven Bunday case

What I care about is that there be a bulwark between the citizenry and the overzealous unconstitutional actions of government agents

On behalf of Messrs. Hamilton, Madison, Jefferson, et al. a standing ovation for U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro for doing exactly what the Founding Fathers expected of an independent judiciary.

I don’t really care whether the Bundys were guilty or not regarding their grazing fees. At worst, that would be an economic crime not worthy of an armed government assault. As far as their armed standoff, both Hamilton and Madison, through the Federalist Papers, (Nos. 29 and 46) not only approved of the citizenry taking arms against an oppressive government, but they downright encouraged it to the point of pretty much demanding it.

What I care about is that there be a bulwark between the citizenry and the overzealous unconstitutional actions of government agents engaging in “flagrant prosecutorial misconduct.”

Huzzahs to Judge Navarro.