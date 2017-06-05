Kathy Griffin’s antics should cost her some business engagements

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

In a recent column, the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes writes, “Should MGM Resorts decline to sign her for future shows, several venues on and off the Strip are seeking headliners who can fill showrooms. [Kathy] Griffin offers new, and even unique, challenges. But if anyone wants to take on those risks, she can fill a room.”

Personally, I am grateful MGM took a stand and said no more Ms. Griffin. I come to Vegas for a vacay, to enjoy entertainment, food and all the amenities that Vegas has to offer. If Mr. Katsilometes thinks that slinging around a bloody head is taking a political risk that has some entertainment value, he could not be more wrong.

I don’t like the odds on her filling any rooms anytime soon. People want to feel safe going to crowed venues to enjoy shows in Vegas. A Kathy Griffin show is not where I would feel safe.

Tracy Dunham

Fox Island, Wash.