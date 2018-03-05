Lack of compromise imperils our democracy

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Seventy-five years ago, give or take a year, an elderly elementary school teacher explained why democracy works. This was to a small class in a one-room country school. I think that I am quoting him correctly. He said, “Democracy works because legislators realize that a half a loaf of bread is better than no loaf at all.”

That premise is no longer true. The mindset of current legislators is “all or nothing.” This can be illustrated by the present gun debate. The socialists, who are masquerading as Democrats, will not accept gun controls. They would not be satisfied with anything less than total gun removal. Gun-rights advocates are just as bad on the other side of the issue.

What is the answer to the problem? I wish I knew.