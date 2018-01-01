Las Vegas Monorail presents challenged to riders

The entrance to the monorail was hidden in a God-forsaken parking garage and involved a staircase that required several bottles of oxygen to summit.

We’d just splurged on one of the ritzy Caesars Palace restaurants when my wife suggested a quick trip to the Fashion Show mall. What a treat for us visitors from a small Texas town. I said, “Why walk? There’s a monorail that travels up and down the Strip? You know, like at Disneyland.”

The entrance to the monorail was hidden in a Godforsaken parking garage and involved a staircase that required several bottles of oxygen to summit, but we persevered.

We rode over what appeared to be Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise and were deposited in a Blade Runner set by the Convention Center. We walked nearly two miles through a post-industrial wasteland to get back to Las Vegas Boulevard.

I imagine that graft is a difficult and time-consuming thing to work out to everyone’s satisfaction, but next time, take the time.