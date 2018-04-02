Las Vegas pump prices are soaring

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

A while back, I saw a letter to the editor in the Review-Journal regarding our gas prices and the taxes on them. Lately, it looks like the retail market has taken offense with the comment given the recent increase in local fuel prices.

A nearby budget station has increased its regular unleaded more than 40 cents a gallon in a little under three weeks time. In fact, its recent posted price of $2.99 was higher than that advertised by a nearby Shell station.

Usually the warmer months bring an increase. But, at this rate, Las Vegas may see record gas prices.