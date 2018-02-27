Las Vegas school students and anti-gun protests

The teachers should use this opportunity to teach the Constitution and Bill of Rights

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Good for the Clark County School District for not excusing students who want to protest in light of the recent school shooting (Thursday Review-Journal). The teachers should use this opportunity to teach the Constitution and Bill of Rights — and especially what the Second Amendment means in light of individual freedoms.

They should also teach that rights come with responsibilities. Gun violence is already not legal. We should never give up our rights in response to the actions of the criminal and irresponsible.

No new law would have changed the Florida shooter’s actions. He had already broken numerous laws, so one more would not have mattered. The teachers need to impress this on the children.

Had a few of those hero teachers been able to defend themselves and the students, there could have been a very different outcome.