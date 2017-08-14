ad-fullscreen
Letters

Let Trump and Kim duke it out in the ring

Bill Curnow Las Vegas
August 14, 2017 - 3:25 pm
 

Here’s a novel idea. Instead of losing thousands of North Korean lives, and possibly thousands of our own brave men and women, in a war neither of us wants or needs, why not let Donald Trump and Kim Jung Un head into the old octagon, put on the gloves and may the best man win.

I’m sure that Las Vegas would put this battle on the Mayweather-McGregor card and make millions so that the country could get health care, repair our roads, fix the opioid problem, end poverty, not build a useless wall and have harmony in Congress.

Wouldn’t that be great instead of listening to two loud mouth egotists every day?

 

Local Spotlight
