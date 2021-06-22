101°F
Letters

LETTER: 4th of July in Las Vegas … and here come the illegal fireworks

Tracy Shaw Las Vegas
June 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Another Fourth of July in Vegas. Never have I lived anywhere that fireworks were in such abundance in the illegal form. We now have a website on which to register a complaint, and yet I see no decrease in the numbers. If every person who was illegally using them were actually fined, Clark County’s financial problem’s would be solved.

Whose house has to burn down or whose pet has to have a heart attack and die before something is done? Every year — for my sanity and the sanity of my service dog — I want to go away for the whole week leading up to the Fourth, but I’m afraid I’ll come home to a burned-down house.

