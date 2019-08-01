88°F
Letters

LETTER: A land of hyphens.

Mary Louise Flanneary Las Vegas
July 31, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Why are some Americans hyphenated and others are not? All of our ancestors immigrated from somewhere else, even the American Indian. So why can’t we all be just Americans?

LETTER: Equal pay for WNBA
By Jo Walsh Henderson

It’s great to see Sen. Jacky Rosen seeking equal pay for WNBA players.

LETTER: Lesson from the VA
By Barry Gray, Mesquite

For all of the candidates and their followers who clammer for health care for all, go ask our veterans how they like waiting months and years for treatment.

LETTER: It’s the law?
By Kyle Maring, Henderson

Reader Jack Oliver seems to believe that undocumented immigrants are criminals. But by that standard, we are obviously a nation of criminals.