LETTER: A land of hyphens.
Why aren’t we all just Americans?
Why are some Americans hyphenated and others are not? All of our ancestors immigrated from somewhere else, even the American Indian. So why can’t we all be just Americans?
Try naval convoys in the Strait of Hormuz.
Review-Journal editorial arguing otherwise runs counter to common sense.
Is that what we want for the women of America?
How about a basic economics class?
The governor should free up the freeways for all of us.
You will no longer be judged by your character. You will now be judged by the color of your skin.
It’s great to see Sen. Jacky Rosen seeking equal pay for WNBA players.
For all of the candidates and their followers who clammer for health care for all, go ask our veterans how they like waiting months and years for treatment.
Reader Jack Oliver seems to believe that undocumented immigrants are criminals. But by that standard, we are obviously a nation of criminals.
Las Vegas has gotten too expensive.