89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: A life-saver for seniors, others

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
September 8, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The headline on your Friday editorial was “The downside of Biden’s drug price controls.” But they don’t have a downside.

The rule preventing Medicare from negotiating prices with Big Pharma started with President George W. Bush. Shortly after, there was a $3 million donation by Big Pharma to his re-election campaign. From then on, Medicare must pay whatever is asked, and we pill takers could no longer buy by mail, nor cross the border with Canada or Mexico to get our much lower drug prices for the same drugs.

President Bush sent border agents to stop buses of senior citizens and took their medicine. It created some bad press.

In my case, my cancer drug costs $1,500 a day. Medicare picks up 80 percent and my secondary insurance picks up the rest, less my co-pay of $2 a day. People without Medicare or secondary insurance must pay the $45,000 a month for their bottle of pills themselves. These people either die, sell their house or spend their life savings, then prove it to Medicaid, before Medicaid picks up the cost. And then Medicaid gets to negotiate prices where Medicare can’t.

No, drug companies will not invest less in research. It’s where they make their money. Less than a year ago, Forbes magazine noted that pharmaceuticals produced 22 new billionaires in the past two years. Nothing mentioned about how many millionaires.

President Joe Biden got insulin for seniors down from $600 to $35 a month. Those not on Medicare must pay the higher prices. We all saw the story of the young girl who died taking insulin shots only every other day. Her family could not afford the $600 a month.

MOST READ
1
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
2
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
3
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
4
Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city
Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city
5
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: No mystery to high energy costs
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

Many Southern Nevada residents are frustrated over the high cost of their utility bills.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Attacks on identity politics are racist
Ron Moore Las Vegas

The very moral universe of “Making America Great Again” is the desire to return to the days of dominant white supremacy.

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
LETTER: Trump will win in 2024
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Donald Trump will win by campaigning from courtrooms with national television coverage.

More stories
Biden, Harris target 10 drugs for Medicare price-lowering plan
Biden, Harris target 10 drugs for Medicare price-lowering plan
Savvy Senior: How to save on prescription drug costs
Savvy Senior: How to save on prescription drug costs
EDITORIAL: The downside of Biden’s drug price control scheme
EDITORIAL: The downside of Biden’s drug price control scheme
Waiting too long to enroll, plus other what-if questions on Medicare
Waiting too long to enroll, plus other what-if questions on Medicare
Does Medicare allow monthly payments for Part B premiums?
Does Medicare allow monthly payments for Part B premiums?
Applying for a Medicare supplement at right time is essential
Applying for a Medicare supplement at right time is essential