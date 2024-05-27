LETTER: Biden tries to buy more votes with election-year maneuvering

It seems the Biden administration is again draining our strategic oil supply — to dangerously low levels — in an attempt to reduce gasoline prices.

Two years ago about this time, we saw a lowering of gasoline prices from their then all-time highs of about $5 a gallon. Recently, we saw prices again approaching the $5 level. Now suddenly they’re dropping slightly. It must be another election year.

Given that our climate change fanatics have yet to produce any electric-powered tanks or fighter jets, I suggest we all think about this situation.

Winning elections should never risk our country’s safety or we may no longer have one.