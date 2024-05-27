81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden tries to buy more votes with election-year maneuvering

President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
More Stories
The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @cs ...
LETTER: Closing of The Mirage tugs at the heart
(Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)
LETTER: The quiet time
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Looking for a casino scapegoat
LETTER: The judicial system at work
David Lyons Las Vegas
May 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Two years ago about this time, we saw a lowering of gasoline prices from their then all-time highs of about $5 a gallon. Recently, we saw prices again approaching the $5 level. Now suddenly they’re dropping slightly. It must be another election year.

It seems the Biden administration is again draining our strategic oil supply — to dangerously low levels — in an attempt to reduce gasoline prices. Given that our climate change fanatics have yet to produce any electric-powered tanks or fighter jets, I suggest we all think about this situation.

Winning elections should never risk our country’s safety or we may no longer have one.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)
LETTER: The quiet time
Stephen M. Pitman IV Pahrump The writer is a retired Marine Corp veteran.

A veteran reflects on Memorial Day.

Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
Dave Stein Las Vegas

The 32-hour workweek recently proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders presents an opportunity to reflect on the hidden costs of our workplace culture.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EDITORIAL: A Republic, if you can keep it
recommend 2
Las Vegas house fire: People seen running from flames
recommend 3
‘A career of service’: More than 100 hopefuls attend firefighter boot camp
recommend 4
Protesters interrupt Brown University commencement speech
recommend 5
Student encampments end at San Jose State University and University of San Francisco
recommend 6
Police arrest 8 pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked entrance to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo