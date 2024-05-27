81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Closing of The Mirage tugs at the heart

The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @cs ...
The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Biden tries to buy more votes with election-year maneuvering
(Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)
LETTER: The quiet time
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Looking for a casino scapegoat
LETTER: The judicial system at work
Sonny Marks Lake Charles, Louisiana
May 26, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The news of The Mirage’s closing led me to the hotel key that’s been on my chain for 28 years. I was on a trip around America in my 20s, and dad flew from Louisiana to meet me in Vegas for a couple days. He booked us a room at The Mirage, which was relatively new. Pop prided himself on knowing the new things in Las Vegas and catching them on the rise.

I had been driving around the West on a budget. Dad treated us to a lush room overlooking the Strip, and I ordered a parfait from room service for breakfast. It was the summer, and the NBA Finals had just ended. Dad came excitedly to find me so I could spot Dennis Rodman walking through the hotel.

When my time with dad in Nevada ended, I kept The Mirage key on my chain. The palm tree logo has faded over three decades, yet it remains the most distinctive key on my ring. The other 12 keys are for the mundane — house, car, work.

Dad and I went back to Vegas one last time before he died. It was six years ago, and we went for a holiday season LSU basketball game. Dad delayed a necessary surgery so we could make the trip. We went to Aria this time. I kept the key card and saved it in a box. I’m not sure who makes metal keys anymore for hotels.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)
LETTER: The quiet time
Stephen M. Pitman IV Pahrump The writer is a retired Marine Corp veteran.

A veteran reflects on Memorial Day.

Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
Dave Stein Las Vegas

The 32-hour workweek recently proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders presents an opportunity to reflect on the hidden costs of our workplace culture.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: An end of an era on the Strip
recommend 2
LETTER: How about a Las Vegas trolley?
recommend 3
Hard Rock Las Vegas, replacing Mirage, to have 6K employees
recommend 4
LETTER: Health District trying to shut down gym pools
recommend 5
LETTER: Do the math on Brightline numbers
recommend 6
Which company has the most hotel rooms in Las Vegas?