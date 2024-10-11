94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A mess in Assembly District 6

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
More Stories
AP Photo/Don Ryan, File
LETTER: More on ranked-choice voting
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Mille ...
LETTER: Columnist on point with piece on transgenders and sports
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Give Biden a break on the economy
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian logic
Robert Rovere Las Vegas
October 11, 2024 - 1:05 pm
 

Henderson

I read the excellent investigative reporting by Mary Hynes on the candidates for Assembly District 6 (Oct. 6 Review-Journal). I don’t know if I should laugh or cry for our neighbors who live in that district. I support returning most rights to ex-felons, but this article was an eye-opener.

Democratic favorite, Jovan Jackson, has had credible allegations of Medicaid fraud and sanctions against him. He has serious past mental health issues and a violent criminal history. He says it was all because of being given the wrong drug by a doctor. He served two years in prison.

The Republican, Nephi ” Khaliki” Oliva, was arrested in 2024 on felony charges involving guns, and there is a whiff of racism in his past public behavior.

The nonpartisan candidate, Walter “Boo” Jones III, who might have forgotten to register as a Democrat, has charged our ex-felon with not living in District 6, as required by law.

Imagine this choice under Question 3 (ranked-choice voting) on this year’s ballot. Would it be helpful?

Robert Rovere

Las Vegas

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Give Biden a break on the economy
John Neiman Las Vegas

When people say that the economy was better under Mr. Trump than Mr. Biden, it’s important to remember the three years of COVID that severely impacted our economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian logic
Tony Kyriacou Henderson

Criminals fighting in a criminal war started by a criminal.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Program helps children explore the wonder of Nevada
Terri Janison Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Friends of Red Rock Canyon.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon was honored to be one of 23 programs chosen for the 2024 Nevada Outdoor Education and Recreation Grant Program. We must continue to support programs such as this.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should make it mandatory for junior high and high school students to take economics classes. It appears many of our elected politicians have not.

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: On disaster aid, Trump was a disaster
Joe Medrano North Las Vegas

I find Victor Joecks’ commentary amusing. His logic has holes wide enough for a hurricane to pass through.

MORE STORIES