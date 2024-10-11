LETTER: A mess in Assembly District 6

Henderson

I read the excellent investigative reporting by Mary Hynes on the candidates for Assembly District 6 (Oct. 6 Review-Journal). I don’t know if I should laugh or cry for our neighbors who live in that district. I support returning most rights to ex-felons, but this article was an eye-opener.

Democratic favorite, Jovan Jackson, has had credible allegations of Medicaid fraud and sanctions against him. He has serious past mental health issues and a violent criminal history. He says it was all because of being given the wrong drug by a doctor. He served two years in prison.

The Republican, Nephi ” Khaliki” Oliva, was arrested in 2024 on felony charges involving guns, and there is a whiff of racism in his past public behavior.

The nonpartisan candidate, Walter “Boo” Jones III, who might have forgotten to register as a Democrat, has charged our ex-felon with not living in District 6, as required by law.

Imagine this choice under Question 3 (ranked-choice voting) on this year’s ballot. Would it be helpful?

Robert Rovere

Las Vegas