LETTER: A Nevada mining tax for the teachers union
In advance of this legislation going into effect, I just want to thank all the mining companies for bailing out the retirement system for Nevada’s teachers, who — if Clark County is any indication — haven’t been doing a remarkable job.
But I’m sure the miners who will be laid off, and those who won’t be hired for new projects, will feel good that they’re keeping generations of teachers on the links.