LETTER: A Nevada mining tax for the teachers union

Drew Kelley Goldfield
June 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
P&H electric mining shovel loads a Liebherr T282B trucks at the Barrick Gold Corp.Cortez mine, ...
P&H electric mining shovel loads a Liebherr T282B trucks at the Barrick Gold Corp.Cortez mine, located about 70 miles southwest of Elko, Nevada Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012. Barrick has 24 of the 400-ton trucks on-site, and they cost $400 to $500 an hour each to maintain. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In advance of this legislation going into effect, I just want to thank all the mining companies for bailing out the retirement system for Nevada’s teachers, who — if Clark County is any indication — haven’t been doing a remarkable job.

But I’m sure the miners who will be laid off, and those who won’t be hired for new projects, will feel good that they’re keeping generations of teachers on the links.

