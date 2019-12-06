LETTER: A new NFL stadium and the UNLV medical school

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada officials have declared their priorities loudly and clearly.

When it came time to raise money for a new football stadium that would benefit the NFL team owner (who has tens of millions of dollars), the players (each of whom has many millions of dollars) and a few thousand fans, many of whom don’t live or work in Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak, as chairman of the Clark County Commission, pushed to raise $750 million in taxpayer dollars that could have gone to funding local schools and roads.

Meanwhile, funding for a medical school, a mere $155 million which would benefit the 2 million or so folks who live and work in the greater Las Vegas area 365 days a year, required begging for donations from the billionaires (Nov. 27 Review-Journal).

Don’t get me wrong. I appreciate the wealthy who may be willing to donate to a good cause. But I am embarrassed by the political leaders who prioritize a sports team over the health and education of their constituents.