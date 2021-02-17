53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: A political farce perpetrated by Democrats

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
February 16, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

If a picture is worth a thousand words — as it obviously is to the Democrats — one would think that Donald Trump’s defense team needed only to roll the hours and hours of rioting, looting, burning, property destruction and killing that was part of our daily lives over the past four years. Keeping in mind this was all done with the “wink -wink” approval of the Democratic Party until election time rolled around, and they realized they’d better tone down the rhetoric and suddenly became the Pro-Cop Anti-Violence Party.

It was and still is hypocrisy to the Nth degree.

Constitutionally, I’m led to believe the impeachment trial must be presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court — which in this case did not happen. Logic, then, dictates that this “trial” was less a legitimate proceeding and more a political farce. Perpetrated by … well, you know who.

MOST READ
1
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
2
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
3
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
4
Boyd Gaming coming out with cashless wallet for slot play, more
Boyd Gaming coming out with cashless wallet for slot play, more
5
Where do Raiders stand on trades, free agency?
Where do Raiders stand on trades, free agency?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
LETTER: Doubting my own country
Don Dieckmann Las Vegas

As a retired Air Force master sergeant, I ask myself: Is this a country I would die for? Next I ask: Is what the left wants to make America something I would die for?

Mitt Romney. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)
LETTER: Romney plan to pay parents for children a great idea
Bruce Schowers Las Vegas

The proposal by Mitt Romney of direct payments to parents in lieu of food stamps, welfare payments, child tax credits and other failed federal programs fraught with fraud, red tape and glitches is genius.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Government employees need to go back to work
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

I am getting sick and tired of our school board, school administrators, government employees and on and on making one excuse after another for getting their pay and not doing their work.

(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
LETTER: Republicans want it both ways on Trump
Maureen McFarland Mesquite

Why did Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and the other loyal Trump Republicans in Congress hide when the supporters of Donald Trump entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: The impeachment sham
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

So this sham impeachment is President Joe Biden’s plan to “unify” the country.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
LETTER: Politicians and systemic racism
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

We are being told by our elected political class, a class well-compensated and extremely privileged, that we as a nation are systemically racist.