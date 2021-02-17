LETTER: A political farce perpetrated by Democrats

Constitutionally, I’m led to believe the impeachment trial must be presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court — which in this case did not happen.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

If a picture is worth a thousand words — as it obviously is to the Democrats — one would think that Donald Trump’s defense team needed only to roll the hours and hours of rioting, looting, burning, property destruction and killing that was part of our daily lives over the past four years. Keeping in mind this was all done with the “wink -wink” approval of the Democratic Party until election time rolled around, and they realized they’d better tone down the rhetoric and suddenly became the Pro-Cop Anti-Violence Party.

It was and still is hypocrisy to the Nth degree.

Constitutionally, I’m led to believe the impeachment trial must be presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court — which in this case did not happen. Logic, then, dictates that this “trial” was less a legitimate proceeding and more a political farce. Perpetrated by … well, you know who.