Letters

LETTER: Robert Gates knows of what he speaks

Derek Johnson Las Vegas
May 18, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Thank you for quoting Robert Gates regarding President Joe Biden’s terrible record on foreign policy and national security issues (May 12 editorial). Some voters may need a reminder that the current situation is nothing new for Mr. Biden.

Mr. Gates was secretary of defense (not secretary of state, as you wrote) from 2006 to 2011, placing him at the highest level of knowledge in these matters. He had an outstanding record and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama upon retirement.

