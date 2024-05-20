LETTER: The biggest problem with the A’s stadium

As the certainty of the A’s stadium nears, there is an opportunity for those approving the plans to prevent what has occurred with other large venues. Casinos must have enough cash on hand to pay guests. Venues should have enough parking spaces for attendees.

With each stadium and arena built in Las Vegas, getting around town becomes a nightmare. Every big city from New York to California can relate to parking problems. Let’s not allow that to continue here. The lack of stadium parking contributed to resort parking fees. No casino, stadium, arena or facility should be approved without sufficient parking.