Letters

LETTER: A Republican shakedown

Carol Ann Kimble Las Vegas
May 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

I find it appalling that House Republicans are instituting a shakedown to force through their budget priorities. Rather than submitting a budget for consideration through the normal process, they have chosen to hold hostage approval of the debt ceiling contingent upon approval of their budgetary demands. This puts the American people and our worldwide credit worthiness at tremendous risk.

What makes this cowardly act even more heinous is that, during Trump’s presidency, the federal deficit ballooned substantially, and the debt ceiling was approved without a hitch. If lowering the deficit was so crucial, they could have already addressed it during the Trump administration.

Congress has already approved this deficit amount, and it is the federal government’s responsibility to pay. In the past, this has been understood by members of Congress because defaulting is such a destructive option. For House Republicans to pull this un-American stunt now is shameful. Unfortunately, all Americans may suffer the consequences of their irresponsible choice.

